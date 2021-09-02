WhatsApp is testing the disappearing mode feature on Android beta version 2.21.18.7. The most anticipated feature will be included as part of the privacy settings. The feature is revealed by WhatsApp Head Will Cathcart and Facebook Co-Founder Mark Zuckerberg in a WhatsApp chat in June. It is an extension of the disappearing messages feature in the app.Also Read - WhatsApp: How to Check if Someone Has Blocked You?

The report states, “After publishing some screenshots from WhatsApp for iOS and, after the confirmation from Mark Zuckerberg and Will Cathcart, WhatsApp is now working on the disappearing mode for chats and groups. If you didn’t read our previous article, the disappearing mode is a new privacy setting, available for beta testers in a future update, that will automatically convert new chat threads to ephemeral chats!” Also Read - WhatsApp Chats From iOS to Android: Messaging App to Use Google’s Data to Restore Chats

Currently, users can enable Disappearing Mode only for particular chats or groups. But after this feature, they will be able to turn on disappearing messages for all chats at once. Also Read - WhatsApp Group Calls Update: Now You Can Join an Ongoing Group Call That You Just Missed. Here's How

“WhatsApp has rolled out two features. The first one shows real-time voice waveforms and the possibility to stop recording the voice message. The second feature is about the ability to listen to the recorded voice message before sending it.”

WhatsApp’s ‘Disappearing Messages’ feature has been released globally for everyone. You can check this feature by updating your WhatsApp. After the new update, you will have an option as to when you want to delete a message. You have to set this before sending the message. This feature of WhatsApp will work in both private and group chats. This feature will work on all three versions of Android, iOS, and Desktop. After setting this feature, any message will be automatically deleted after seven days, however, the thing to note is that this feature will not work on forwarding messages.

