Instant messaging app WhatsApp has launched a tremendous feature during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. This feature allows users to transfer chat history between iOS and Android. This is a feature through which if you switch from iPhone to Android or from Android to iPhone then you will not have to rely on third-party apps for chat transfer.

"WhatsApp will be introducing the ability to move your entire WhatsApp chat history — including voice notes, photos, and conversations — seamlessly and securely if you choose to switch mobile operating systems. The feature means that people will be able to switch between the platforms of their choice, and take their WhatsApp history with them," the company said in its announcement.

WhatsApp has announced at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event that users will be able to transfer their WhatsApp chat history from iPhone to Samsung phone. This feature has been made available for both iOS and Android users and will soon work in both directions. A user's entire chat history is encrypted end-to-end in their device, and this means that migrating chats, including voice notes, were prone to technical issues. In such a situation, WhatsApp worked with the world's largest handset makers and operating system makers to make this possible.

The company further states, “The feature will be available to users of both Android and iOS systems — which means that people will be able to switch from both Android to iOS, and from iOS to Android. It will start to roll out on Android initially, and on Samsung’s newest Galaxy phones to start. Users will be able to take their WhatsApp history from iOS to an Android device and will subsequently be able to do the same on iOS devices.”

The company has also said that the WhatsApp messages of the users belong to them and should remain with them. Sandeep Paruchuri, product manager at WhatsApp said, "Your WhatsApp messages belong to you. That's why they are stored on your phone by default, and not accessible in the cloud-like many other messaging services. "We're excited for the first time to make it easy for people to securely transfer their WhatsApp history from one operating system to another. This has been one of our most requested features from users for years and we worked together with operating systems and device manufacturers to solve it."