WhatsApp New Feature: How does it work, how can users chat without phone number? All you need to know

WhatsApp is introducing username reservations, giving users the option to reserve a unique handle while enhancing privacy. The rollout will take place in phases over the next few months.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/technology/whatsapp-new-feature-how-does-it-work-how-can-users-chat-without-phone-number-all-you-need-to-know-8461484/ Copy

WhatsApp New Feature: How does it work, how can users chat without phone number? All you need to know | Iamge: AI

Whatsapp’s New Username Feature: Instant messaging service WhatsApp has introduced a new username feature for its users. Now, users will soon get a new way to connect with other users without revealing their phone numbers. WhatsApp has started introducing username reservations ahead of the big update, which is planned for later this year. Username reservations allow users to claim a unique handle before it becomes available to everyone.