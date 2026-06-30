WhatsApp New Feature: How does it work, how can users chat without phone number? All you need to know

Whatsapp’s New Username Feature: Instant messaging service WhatsApp has introduced a new username feature for its users. Now, users will soon get a new way to connect with other users without revealing their phone numbers. WhatsApp has started introducing username reservations ahead of the big update, which is planned for later this year. Username reservations allow users to claim a unique handle before it becomes available to everyone.
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