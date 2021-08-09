The most used instant messaging app in social media platforms WhatsApp has introduced a new feature where people can’t add you to a group without your permission. WhatsApp groups are a great way to stay connected with your family, friends, or even co-workers. But many times, this facility is often taken advantage of by many people to add many people to the group to sell products or promote services. These groups are often created without the participants’ permission and can be irritating. Most of us hate being part of unnecessary groups and often consider whether it is rude to drop out of a group. The best way to get out of this is with a filter that will prevent strangers or anyone from adding you to an unknown group.Also Read - Viral Video: Wedding Photographer Falls Into Swimming Pool During Photo Shoot, Bride & Groom's Reaction is Unmissable | Watch

WhatsApp has made changes to the group chat settings for this. Through which you can further secure your privacy. By using the setting, you will not be able to add any user to the group without your permission. This feature has been updated by WhatsApp for Android users and iPhone users. This setting lets you set who can add you to groups and, by default, the setting is set to ‘Everyone’, which means that anyone with your phone number can add you to the group. It’s important to note that even after changing the setting, group admins can still send you an invite link and prompt you to join the group. Also Read - PM Modi Releases 9th Instalment of Financial Benefit Under PM-KISAN Yojana

Follow Step-By-Step Guide to Avoid Random People Adding You to the WhatsApp Group

Open WhatsApp, click on the three dots in the top right corner of the screen. Click on the Settings option and then tap on Account. Click on Privacy > Groups. The default setting is likely to be set to ‘Everyone’. You can choose from three options – ‘Everyone’, ‘My Contacts’, and ‘My Contacts Except’ The ‘Everyone’ option allows any user with your phone number to add you to a group without your permission. The ‘My Contact’ option only allows users to add you to groups whose numbers you have saved in your contact list. Whereas the last option ‘My Contacts Except’ lets you choose who can add you to groups by allowing you to further filter and remove contacts that you don’t want to be added to a group.

In this way, if you want that no person should add you to the group, even if you have a contact. So, by selecting ‘My Contacts Except’, you can keep a member of your family in it. Then no one will be able to add you to the WhatsApp group. Also Read - You Are so Talented as Batsman, You Can Open: Dinesh Karthik Reveals How MS Dhoni Motivated Him

Step-By-Step Guide For iPhone User