WhatsApp New Feature – The Payments feature of the instant messaging app WhatsApp has made it very easy to transfer money between people. The company keeps trying to provide a better experience to the users. This is the reason why the company has recently upgraded its WhatsApp Payments service and added a special feature to it. This feature has been specially introduced for Indian users through which, they will be able to add payment backgrounds while sending money to their friends.

Built-in partnership with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the payments facility on WhatsApp is an India first, a real-time payment system that enables transactions with over 227 banks.

Manesh Mahatme, Director of WhatsApp Payments said in a statement, "With Payments Backgrounds, our effort is to bring excitement to everyday payments through WhatsApp and enable our users to express themselves if they wish, through a range of emotive themes denoting celebrations, affection, warmth or fun."

He further adds, “We believe that sending and receiving money is so much more than just a transaction. Often it’s the stories behind the exchanges that are priceless.”

There’s a story behind every payment. Express yours with payment backgrounds on WhatsApp. @WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/s4MheccdUu — Manesh Mahatme (@maneshm) August 17, 2021

WhatsApp got approval from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in November 2020 to facilitate payments through UPI. However, approval was given for a phased rollout of WhatsApp Pay, which started with only 20 million users. According to NPCI data, 4.7 lakh UPI transactions worth Rs 45.33 crore were done through WhatsApp Pay in July 2021.

The company said that WhatsApp has created this thematic category of artistic expressions to complement paying for birthdays, holidays or gifts, and travel. According to him, the core idea of this feature update is to create a more personalized experience for the sender as well as the receiver by adding an element of expression when friends and family exchange money. While sending money in Google Pay, there is a background feature show, in which you can add text related to sending money. Similarly, now this service has also been made available in WhatsApp Payments. Now you can add different backgrounds in WhatsApp Payments too.

Talking about the background feature added in WhatsApp Payments, users will get 7 different types of backgrounds simultaneously. You can choose any of these while sending money to your friends and family. The theme of Rakshabandhan has been used as a background feature for Indian users. This means you can use this theme while sending money to your siblings on Rakshabandhan. Apart from this, it also includes the theme of sending money for birthdays, holidays, and travel.

