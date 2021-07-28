WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature of Archived Chats, under which even if a new message arrives in these chats, the chats will remain archived. Earlier, as soon as a new message came in the archive chat, it would get unarchived. This new feature will give WhatsApp users more control over their inboxes and more options to organize the archived chat folders. The Facebook-owned company on Tuesday announced its new feature which will keep users archived chats muted even when they receive a new message. WhatsApp said that many users are demanding that when a new message arrives, the archived chat should be in the main chat list, while it should be in the archive folder itself.Also Read - Millions of Phone Numbers of Clubhouse Users 'Up For Sale' on Dark Web

Initially, the setting is available for some iPhone users last week and now it is rolling out for Android as well as Ios users. Through the new feature of WhatsApp, now if a new message comes in the archive chat thread, then it will not appear in the main chat folder. But if you go to the archive chat folder and look, you will see all the messages there. You won’t see these new messages in the main chat until you unarchive the chat yourself. Also Read - WhatsApp Group Calls Update: Now You Can Join an Ongoing Group Call That You Just Missed. Here's How

Archive on WhatsApp lets you organize your private messages and prioritize important conversations. Your Archived chats will now remain archived and muted but you can always change them back! pic.twitter.com/QbAY6iu81p — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) July 27, 2021

Also Read - WhatsApp Rolls Out New Feature of Joinable Calls, Allows One to Join a Group Call That They Missed; Check Details

The messaging application has been testing the archive chat feature for the past few years. In the year 2019, this feature was seen on the beta version but later it was withdrawn. The feature reappeared last year and since then efforts are being made to refine it to roll out for users on the stable version.

WhatsApp has given the reason for launching this new feature through a statement. According to the statement, we know that everything will not always be front or center for you. We want to assure you that WhatsApp will always be a private and secure place where you can only talk to people who are very special and important to you.