WhatsApp New Feature: Users Will Soon Be Able To Set Expiration Date For Groups

WhatsApp New Feature: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature for iOS beta which will allow users to set an expiration date for groups. The new option will be available within group info, reports WABetaInfo.

When this feature will be released, users will be able to choose from various expiration options such as one day, one week or a custom date.

Moreover, users will also likely be able to change or remove an expiration date that was set before if they change their mind.

However, the choice will be personal and will not be applied to other group participants. This feature will work as a good storage tool to save space by helping users to manage groups over time.

The ability to choose an expiration date for the groups is currently under development and is expected to be released in a future update of the application, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a sticker maker tool on iOS, which will allow users to convert images into stickers, eliminating the need for third-party applications to create stickers.

