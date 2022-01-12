WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-owned WhatsApp, which always loves pushing new features, will soon roll out another interesting feature that will allow users to listen to a voice message while on a different chat. According to WABetainfo, WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new global voice note player on iOS beta.Also Read - WhatsApp Is Getting THIS New Feature For Android, iOS Users Soon. Deets Inside.

The feature is still under development for WhatsApp beta for Android and there is no news about the release date. This feature has been released to some iOS beta testers, including WhatsApp Business beta.

Earlier, a recent report said that WhatsApp for iOS is planning to remove “Broadcast Lists” and “New Group” from the chats list in a future update. There will be a new entry point for “Broadcast” within the contacts list, available when users tap the same button “Start New Chat” at the top right. The report noted that this is planned for a future update and there is not a known release date.

Another report said that WhatsApp has started testing a new feature on iOS that displays profile pictures in system notifications when users receive new messages from chats and groups. The feature will display the profile picture of a person in notifications and one will see DPs in notifications for both individual and group WhatsApp chats.

WhatsApp’s global voice note player | Key features