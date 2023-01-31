Text Editor, New Fonts: WhatsApp Plans to Introduce New Features Soon | Full List Here

Home

WhatsApp New Features Latest Update: To give users enhanced experience, WhatsApp is planning to bring new features in the days to come. The platform is working on new features to improve users’ app experience. WhatsApp is expected to add a new text editor, new fonts, and other updates this year. WhatsApp is expected to bring a slew of new features, including a camera switch, an option to send high quality, an increased word limit for group subjects and more to improve the instant messaging experience of its users.

As per reports by WAbetainfo, WhatsApp is developing new features for its Android, iOS and web users. Notably, these latest features are currently under development or in testing and are expected to be rolled out for all users in future updates.

Check the upcoming features on WhatsApp

High-quality images: WhatsApp is planning to introduce a new setting icon to its drawing tool header, which will allow users to adjust photo quality. In this new feature, it will be possible for users to send photos in their original quality. This new feature is reportedly under development and may get released in the future updates of the instant messaging app.

Longer descriptions: WhatsApp in its latest beta update for Android users is increasing the character limit for group subjects and descriptions. Previously, the limit to write a WhatsApp group subject was 25 characters. However, the users will soon be able to write up to 100 words.

Text Editor: WhatsApp said it is working on a new text editor for the drawing tool. According to Wabetainfo report, the meta-owned platform is revamping the text editor and will soon add more features to allow users to customise their text before sending.

In the new text editor, WhatsApp is planning to add three new features in the drawing tool. The features include the ability to quickly switch between different fonts by tapping font options above the keyboard, the ability to change the text alignment (left, center, right).

New Fonts: WhatsApp is working on adding new fonts to the new text editor. The feature will allow users to edit the text within images, videos, and GIFs, and add text with different fonts. As per the report, the WhatsApp is planning to add Calistoga, Courier Prime, Damion, Exo 2, and Morning Breeze fonts in its text editor.