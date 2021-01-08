Users of Whatsapp are left annoyed after the messaging app recently updated its terms and services and privacy policy, sparking fears that the new policies will allow Facebook to spy on them. Notably, WhatsApp’s new terms and privacy policy will come into effect from February 8, 2021, and users who wish to use the app after this date will have to agree to the new terms and privacy policies. If you do not accept these policies, you will not be able to use the app. Also Read - Elon Musk Tells Followers to 'Use Signal' Following WhatsApp Privacy Policy Update

Millions of Indian users have already received an in-app notification from WhatsApp as part of an upcoming global roll-out for over 2 billion users. After Whatsapp notified people about the new update, many concerned users started raising questions about their data privacy. Miffed at the policies, many users poured their anger through memes and declared that they are uninstalling WhatsApp and switching to Telegram now.

Is Telegram a better option?

Users opined how Telegram is a better option than Whatsapp when it comes to privacy and security. As Telegram offers end-to-end encryption for normal chats, it has an option called ‘secret chats’ wherein it claims that the chats exchanged in this feature leave no trace on the company’s server. Further, unlike WhatsApp, Telegram is cloud-based which means all your text messages, images media files & documents are synchronized across all your registered devices and with Telegram’s cloud storage.

You can also log out and log in any number of times from any number of devices simultaneously without losing any data. Telegram users can send any type of file via Telegram up to 1.5GB. WhatsApp, on the other hand, restricts video, images and document type files. You can communicate with anyone on telegram even if you don’t have the contact number of others

Here’s what users have to say:

Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, asked users to use the encrypted messaging app Signal, right after changes were made to WhatsApp’s privacy policy that would lead to more data sharing with its parent company Facebook. Signal is a well-known privacy-focused messaging app, that is widely used by security experts, privacy researchers, academics, and journalists around the world.

So, WhatsApp, Telegram or Signal? Choose your pick!