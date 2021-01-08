WhatsApp New Rule Latest Updates: Users are expressing concern after WhatsApp asked its users to accept a new privacy policy that will share all of their data with Facebook beginning from today. This particular notification has sounded an alarm among users once again about the privacy of their information in the hands of the social media giant. Also Read - 'Time to Say Goodbye': Angry Users Switch to Telegram After WhatsApp's New Policy Sparks Privacy Fears

WhatsApp has already has sent ultimatum-like pop-up messages to users in some regions, including India, asking them to accept the new privacy regulations or they will risk losing their accounts. Also Read - US Capitol Riot: Restrictions on Donald Trump's Facebook, Instagram Accounts Extended Indefinitely

What is WhatApp new notification? Also Read - Will WhatsApp Stop Working If You Don't Agree to Its New Terms of Service? Know Details Here

In the notification, WhatApp said it is updating its terms and privacy policy and it is mandatory for the users to accept the terms and conditions in order to retain their WhatsApp account information.

Further in the notification, WhatsApp said it does not store messages once they’ve been delivered and specially when they are end-to-end encrypted, and the third parties can’t read them.

According to the notification, WhatsApp will now share your data with Facebook as Facebook is the parent company of WhatsApp.

Does it call for data comprise?

Once you accept the privacy policy, information like your phone number, contacts and WhatsApp status, all these data will now be available to Facebook from WhatsApp. However, if you don’t like this condition, you have no other option but to delete your WhatsApp account.

During its launch in 2009, WhatsApp attracted every user to offer free services. It had also said that messages or data wouldn’t be shared with anyone. And this data repository of millions of people on WhatsApp will enhance Facebook’s business.

When you agree to WhatApp’s policy, you also agree to share all your personal and professional details with Facebook, including likes, dislikes, financial details, addresses, contacts, and everything.

Who will benefit from this move?

It is all about business. Facebook is going to have big profit from this as all these data from WhatsApp will go to Facebook. A number of companies like Facebook have created big data centres to keep information of millions of people and once Facebook shares this data with those companies, it will get massive benefit from them.

As per updates, Facebook’s earnings in 2019 were Rs 5 lakh 21 thousand crore and its business will now grow further after WhatsApp receives data from 200 million people in the world.

More importantly, Facebook is a no stranger to accusations of violating users’ privacy, problems that have cost the company billions in fines and fuelled mistrust among users.