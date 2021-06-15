The instant messaging app WhatsApp is constantly testing new features and making changes to the platform. According to the report of WABetaInfo, the company released a new WhatsApp beta update a few months back and since then there was a slight change in the WhatsApp notification through the update. Under this, some elements of WhatsApp notifications coming in dark mode, such as Reply and Mark as Read, will be changed to dark blue instead of green. Currently, the company is testing this feature. It cannot be said about how long it will be released for common users. Also Read - WhatsApp Voice Calls Now Available on Jio Phone, Other KaiOS-Based Feature Phones

But now the company has again made some changes to its interface to bring back the green color back. Earlier in the WhatsApp beta update for Android version 2.21.11.5, the color of the profile picture was also changed. According to WABetaInfo reports: "WhatsApp has reverted the changes, restoring the old green color. What is the reason? Some users complained that the new color wasn't correctly visible in the notification, due to its contrast: probably WhatsApp has listened to the feedback, restoring the green color."

Apart from this, WhatsApp is going to release many more new features in the coming few weeks. It also includes a feature to change the play speed of voice messages in WhatsApp. This feature is available in beta version and is now being developed for iOS. Not only this, company is also working on new flash call feature. Under this, a flash call will be made on the user's phone for verification while logging in to WhatsApp, which will be disconnected immediately. At present, a 6-digit verification code is sent. Through the new feature, users will be able to login much faster than the SMS verification process.