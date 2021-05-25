New Delhi: Responding to the Centre’s request to withdraw the new privacy policy, Facebook-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp reiterated that the privacy of users “remains its highest priority”. Whatsapp assured that it won’t limit the functionality of the application for users who haven’t accepted the new privacy policy, instead, it will continue to remind users from time to time about the update. Also Read - Will India Block Facebook, Twitter, Instagram in 2 Days as New IT Rules Come Into Effect?

In a statement, the instant messaging platform said,"We have responded to the Government of India's letter and assured them that the privacy of users remains our highest priority. We will not limit the functionality of how WhatsApp works in the coming weeks. Instead, we will continue to remind users from time to time about the update as well as when people choose to use relevant optional features, like communicating with a business that is receiving support from Facebook."

Furthermore, Whatsapp said that it hopes the new approach reinforces the choice that all users have whether or not they want to interact with a business. "We will maintain this approach until at least the forthcoming PDP law comes into effect", it added.

Earlier, the Narendra Modi-led Centre had written to WhatsApp, asking Whatsapp to withdraw its new policy, calling it a violation of several provisions of the existing Indian laws and rules.

Notably, WhatsApp has rolled out its privacy policy globally including in India, where it has more than 400 million users. The users will not immediately lose their accounts or face curtailed functionalities, but they will have to eventually go through limited functions if they fail to accept the new norms in the due course of time. After persistent reminders, the users will encounter limited functionality on WhatsApp until they accept the updates.

(With agency inputs)