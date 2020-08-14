Whatsapp is used by more than 2.7 billion users in the world and expected to reach 2.87 billion for 2021. It is the world’s most used instant messaging app acquired by Facebook. Through this app, you can share text with media files in seconds. Users continue to get a lot of new features on the messaging platform. And the company tries to bring interesting features for users every now and then. But this time WhatsApp will disappoint its demand of the users. Also Read - Factcheck: Unofficial Fixtures, Dates, Match Timings of IPL 2020 go Viral on Whatsapp, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings to Play Opener

The 'Vacation Mode' test was being done on the app since 2018 but this feature will never be available to users. Since 2018, the messaging service was testing this feature for Android and iOS users, but now its testing has been completely stopped. This helps the user to mute archived chats so that they remain hidden in the same way. If it comes out as a feature, then it will be available as an Ignore Archive chat. This feature will appear in the notification section of WhatsApp. WABetaInfo, which monitors WhatsApp changes and new updates, has reported that WhatsApp has now stopped working on this feature. This feature was till now under-development but will no longer be worked on.

Vacation mode was being tested for almost two years, but even the public beta users were not able to use it. If this feature was rolled out, users would get the option of ‘Archive Chats Ignore’. This feature was going to be available to users in the notifications section of the WhatsApp settings. In this way, users could take a break from WhatsApp and completely ignore all the chats and messages that came up while on vacation.

Currently, the archive feature found on WhatsApp is different from muting chats because muted chats appear in the same order in the app. When you mute a chat in WhatsApp, it does not go down like archive chats and continues to appear in the window as before. Notification users of the messages coming in this chat are not visible and the app is going to give the option to mute chats forever. However, after shelving this new feature, users won’t get the option of muting their archive chats.