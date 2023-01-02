WhatsApp No Longer Works On These 49 Smartphones. Check List Here

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp now no longer works on several smartphones from Apple, Samsung, LG, Huawei and others from January 1, 2023.

The list included 49 smartphones that run on operating systems which are now outdated. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp now no longer works on several smartphones from Apple, Samsung, LG, Huawei and others from January 1, 2023. The list included 49 smartphones that run on operating systems which are now outdated. “To keep up with the latest advances in technology, we routinely stop supporting older operating systems to point our resources to supporting the latest ones. If we stop supporting your operating system, you will be notified and reminded a few times to upgrade your device to continue using WhatsApp”, the instant messaging app says in a blog.

WhatsApp No Longer Works On These Phones –

Apple iPhone 5

Apple iPhone 5c

Archos 53 Platinum

Grand S Flex ZTE

Grand X Quad V987 ZTE

HTC Desire 500

Huawei Ascend D

Huawei Ascend D1

Huawei Ascend D2

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend P1

Quad XL

Lenovo A820

LG Enact

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus 4X HD

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus F6

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus L5

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus L7

LG Optimus L7 I

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus Nitro HD

Memo ZTE V956

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy S2

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Sony Xperia Arc S

Sony Xperia miro

Sony Xperia Neo L

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight ZT