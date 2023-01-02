Top Recommended Stories
WhatsApp No Longer Works On These 49 Smartphones. Check List Here
Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp now no longer works on several smartphones from Apple, Samsung, LG, Huawei and others from January 1, 2023.
New Delhi: Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp now no longer works on several smartphones from Apple, Samsung, LG, Huawei and others from January 1, 2023. The list included 49 smartphones that run on operating systems which are now outdated. “To keep up with the latest advances in technology, we routinely stop supporting older operating systems to point our resources to supporting the latest ones. If we stop supporting your operating system, you will be notified and reminded a few times to upgrade your device to continue using WhatsApp”, the instant messaging app says in a blog.
WhatsApp No Longer Works On These Phones –
- Apple iPhone 5
- Apple iPhone 5c
- Archos 53 Platinum
- Grand S Flex ZTE
- Grand X Quad V987 ZTE
- HTC Desire 500
- Huawei Ascend D
- Huawei Ascend D1
- Huawei Ascend D2
- Huawei Ascend G740
- Huawei Ascend Mate
- Huawei Ascend P1
- Quad XL
- Lenovo A820
- LG Enact
- LG Lucid 2
- LG Optimus 4X HD
- LG Optimus F3
- LG Optimus F3Q
- LG Optimus F5
- LG Optimus F6
- LG Optimus F7
- LG Optimus L2 II
- LG Optimus L3 II
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual
- LG Optimus L4 II
- LG Optimus L4 II Dual
- LG Optimus L5
- LG Optimus L5 Dual
- LG Optimus L5 II
- LG Optimus L7
- LG Optimus L7 I
- LG Optimus L7 II Dual
- LG Optimus Nitro HD
- Memo ZTE V956
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
- Samsung Galaxy Core
- Samsung Galaxy S2
- Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
- Samsung Galaxy Trend II
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
- Sony Xperia Arc S
- Sony Xperia miro
- Sony Xperia Neo L
- Wiko Cink Five
- Wiko Darknight ZT
