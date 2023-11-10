Home

WhatsApp Now Allows You To Hide Your Location On Call; Here’s How To Use It

New Delhi: WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, has introduced a new privacy feature that allows users to hide their location during calls. This feature, called “Protect IP Address in Calls,” is currently rolling out to Android and iOS users, as per a report in news agency IANS.

The new feature is a welcome addition for users who are concerned about their privacy. When you make a call on WhatsApp, your device’s IP address is normally visible to the person you’re talking to. This means that the other caller could potentially determine your location, even if you have not shared your contact information with them.

WhatsApp’s Location Hiding Feature: Why’s It Important?

“Most calling products people use today have peer-to-peer connections between participants. This direct connection allows for faster data transfers and better call quality, but it also means that participants need to know each other’s IP addresses,” WhatsApp said in a blog post on Wednesday.

“IP addresses may contain information that some of our most privacy-conscious users are mindful of, such as broad geographical location or internet provider,” it added.

According to the company, this new feature provides an additional layer of privacy and security, particularly geared towards their most privacy-conscious users. When using call relaying, the company mentioned that users might find the call quality reduced and also emphasised that “your calls on WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted. No one, not even WhatsApp, can listen to them”.

WhatsApp’s Location Hiding Feature: How To Use

To access this setting, go to Settings, then Privacy. After that, click on Advanced, and there you can turn Protect IP address in calls on or off. Meanwhile, WhatsApp’s head, Will Cathcart, has reportedly said that the popular messaging platform could show ads in Status, the platform’s Stories-like feature, and channels, but not in the main inbox.

In another report, Meta-owned WhatsApp head Will Cathcart reportedly said that the popular messaging platform could show ads in Status, the platform’s Stories-like feature, and channels but not in the main inbox. In an interview with Brazilian media, WhatsApp’s head, Will Cathcart, said the company is not planning to put any ads in your main chat but can show ads in other places, reports TechCrunch.

“There could be ads in other places—channels or status. For example, channels might charge people to subscribe; they might be exclusive to paid members; or the owners might want to promote the channel. But, no, we won’t put ads in your inbox,” Cathcart told Brazilian media.

A Meta spokesperson said the company is not “currently testing status ads in any country”.

In September, Meta refuted a report that claimed that the Mark Zuckerberg-run company is planning to put ads in WhatsApp, which has over 2 billion users globally, including more than 500 million in India alone. Reacting to a Financial Times report which claimed that Meta teams were exploring ads in WhatsApp as the social network “seeks a revenue boost”, Cathcart said that the report is false.

WhatsApp had explored putting ads in Status earlier but never rolled it out. Earlier reports have claimed that WhatsApp may finally bring advertisements to its platform to monetise it better. Facebook Founder Zuckerberg acquired WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014. Unlike Instagram, which Facebook bought in 2012 for roughly $1 billion, WhatsApp doesn’t show ads.

(With inputs from agencies)

