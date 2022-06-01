New Delhi: Modi government’s MyGov App has launched a new service on its WhatsApp chatbot. The users will now be able to access a list of important documents on WhatsApp. Users will be able to use MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp to access the new Digilocker service. The users must note that this feature includes creating and authenticating the Digilocker account, and downloading documents such as PAN card, driving license, and vehicle registration certificate, amongst others, all on WhatsApp.Also Read - Snapchat Update: App Introduces New Shared Stories Feature, Check How It Works

This feature will enable the users to ensure all government and governance services are at the fingertips of the citizens. Also Read - Want To Transform Your Photo Into A WhatApp Sticker? Step-by-step Guide Inside

Here are the documents, the users can download through the Digilocker service on WhatsApp

PAN card

Driving License

CBSE Class X Passing Certificate

Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC)

Insurance Policy – Two Wheeler

Class X Marksheet

Class XII Marksheet

MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp will now offer a suite of services for integrated citizen support. The helpdesk has started by offering Digilocker services. The new service will enable citizens to access the following documents with ease. Also Read - WhatsApp Improving Reactions Feature in New Update

For the convenience of the users, we have mentioned the steps through which the users can get documents from Digilocker on WhatsApp