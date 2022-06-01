New Delhi: Modi government’s MyGov App has launched a new service on its WhatsApp chatbot. The users will now be able to access a list of important documents on WhatsApp. Users will be able to use MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp to access the new Digilocker service. The users must note that this feature includes creating and authenticating the Digilocker account, and downloading documents such as PAN card, driving license, and vehicle registration certificate, amongst others, all on WhatsApp.Also Read - Snapchat Update: App Introduces New Shared Stories Feature, Check How It Works
This feature will enable the users to ensure all government and governance services are at the fingertips of the citizens.
Here are the documents, the users can download through the Digilocker service on WhatsApp
- PAN card
- Driving License
- CBSE Class X Passing Certificate
- Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC)
- Insurance Policy – Two Wheeler
- Class X Marksheet
- Class XII Marksheet
MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp will now offer a suite of services for integrated citizen support. The helpdesk has started by offering Digilocker services. The new service will enable citizens to access the following documents with ease.
For the convenience of the users, we have mentioned the steps through which the users can get documents from Digilocker on WhatsApp
- Sign up for a Digilocker account
- Get the access of the new MyGov chatbot by sending ‘Namaste’ or ‘Hi’ or ‘Digilocker’ to the WhatsApp number +91 9013151515
- ‘Digilocker’ you’ll get a response saying “Welcome to DigiLocker Services to download/issue your documents”
- The user will be asked about the Digilocker account. If you have a Digilocker account, it will ask the user to enter their Aadhar number
- An OTP on your registered mobile device
- Once you enter the OTP, you’ll be able to download all the documents or any one document from that is available in your Digilocker account