New Delhi: In a much-awaited feature, WhatsApp has finally rolled out its UPI payment services for iPhone and WhatsApp for Android users in India. Starting today, users in India will be able to send and receive money through WhatsApp. Also Read - WhatsApp Rolls Out New Tool to Manage Phone Space

Notably, this feature has been launched after WhatsApp received approval from the National Payments Commission of India to operate its payments service using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The feature was initially launched in India in 2018 but it got stuck in Beta mode.

“Starting today, people across India will be able to send money through WhatsApp. This secure payments experience makes transferring money just as easy as sending a message,” WhatsApp said in a tweet.

“We’ve been working on this with the National Payments Corporation of India, who oversee everything to make sure it’s secure and reliable. And we’ve built it using India’s Unified Payments Interface, which makes it easy for anyone to instantly accept payments across different apps — and for companies to provide people with great services,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement.

However, at present, WhatsApp Pay is being rolled out for 20 million WhatsApp users in India, and will slowly expand its user base in a graded manner. India has a huge user base of over 400 million users in India.

The platform is currently working with ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, the State Bank of India, and Jio Payments Bank and also supported by more than 140 banks.

What do you need to do?

First of all, you will need to have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on your phone for the WhatsApp Pay option to be available. Download the latest version from the Play Store. To register for WhatsApp Payments, you also require a bank account and a debit card. It is important to note that the phone that you are using WhatsApp on has to be working with the same mobile number that is registered with your bank account.

How to register and use it?

-Once the above steps are completed, open WhatsApp and click on the three dots menu at the top right corner and click on Payments. -Click on ‘Add payment’ next and select the bank that you have an account in -WhatsApp will ask for verification of your phone number and phone number and show your bank account. -Click on your bank account and then, click on ‘Done’.Your UPI ID, your payment history and your linked bank accounts will be displayed -You will now be able to send money to those contacts that have registered for WhatsApp Payments. -Just open the chat window with any contact, click on the file share icon and select the payment option