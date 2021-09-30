New Delhi: Facebook-owned WhatsApp on Thursday unveiled the Indian rupee symbol in its chat composer to make payments using its platform easier for users in India. The new feature of the Rupee symbol has begun and would soon be available to users all over India in the coming weeks.Also Read - WhatsApp To Stop Working On These Phones From November 1 | Check Full List Here

According to the company, payments on the popular messaging app will become more inclusive and intuitive as users will now be able to send money using two of the most iconic and recognisable symbols, all within the WhatsApp chat composer.

In a statement, Manesh Mahatme Director (Payments) of WhatsApp India said, "More than 80 per cent of the consumer spending continues to be in cash. Two-third of India is still rural, and will see benefits of digital innovations in the years to come. 'Bharat' needs simple solutions that remove the friction to learn 'How to Pay', an inclusive product that is simple, relatable and easy to access for rural and urban users alike and a platform like WhatsApp that they can trust, to drive adoption."

The new popular messaging app WhatsApp has announced that the camera icon in composer for users to scan any QR code will enable paying at more than 20 million stores in India. Reportedly, it is working on another feature for payments called 'Cashback' for its Indian users.

According to WABeta Info, users can receive cashback by using WhatsApp Payments after 48 hours. The company is introducing cashback to encourage its users to try WhatsApp Payments. According to the report, it is not yet clear if everyone will be able to get the cashback or only the users who have never sent a payment on WhatsApp will avail of the benefit. The company is going to clarify this when the feature will be made available.

(With Inputs From IANS)