WhatsApp could introduce paid WhatsApp Plus subscription with advanced customisation features

WhatsApp may soon introduce a WhatsApp Plus Premium Plan offering custom themes, extra chat pins, unique icons and exclusive features while keeping its basic messaging, calling and group chat services free for users.

WhatsApp is said to be developing a subscription service that could allow users access to some premium features. Reportedly named “WhatsApp Plus”, the subscription service would offer multiple enhanced features allowing users more ways to customise chats and stay organised.

WhatsApp would continue to be free for everyone, but some select features will only be available for users who subscribe to the premium plan.

WhatsApp Plus Premium Features Would Build On Top of Free App

Brazilian site WABetaInfo first reported that WhatsApp is developing a premium subscription service that will include several new features. These premium features will not interfere with WhatsApp’s free service that billions of users around the world already use. Beta trackers PortWAB and YaWhatsApp also reported that WhatsApp Plus is currently in development.

If reports are accurate, the new subscription service will likely be included in a future update available for both Android and iOS. WhatsApp Plus would allow users to subscribe to the premium plan but won’t force users to pay if they don’t want to. You will still be able to chat with friends and family, make voice and video calls, send media, and use group chats.

Customisable Themes, Icons, and Colour Options

Customization is one feature that will likely be included in WhatsApp Plus. Users would be able to change the visual appearance of WhatsApp by changing theme, colors, and overall style of the app. There could be around 14 app icons for WhatsApp that users can select to change the standard green app icon.

WhatsApp users will be able to customise WhatsApp’s appearance to fit their phone’s current theme.

Ability to Pin up to 20 Chats

Another useful feature that could be included in WhatsApp Plus is the ability to pin more than three chats. Right now, you can only pin three chats to the top of your chat list. WhatsApp Plus could allow you to pin up to 20 chats. That means you can pin your chats from family, work, groups, and friends all at the top of your chat list.

Having those chats pinned will make it easier for you to find those chats when you need them.

Exclusive Stickers, Ringtones, and New Reaction Options

WhatsApp Plus subscribers will reportedly get access to exclusive stickers, custom notification ringtones, and even new reaction options. Having exclusive features like this could allow WhatsApp users to not only customize chats, but also distinguish WhatsApp notifications from other apps buzzing on their phone.

It’s currently unknown when WhatsApp Plus will launch or how much it will cost. Beta versions of WhatsApp show a notification when someone joins the waitlist. By joining the waitlist, you can receive a notification when WhatsApp Plus officially launches.

WhatsApp has yet to comment on the subscription service.

