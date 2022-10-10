WhatsApp Premium Subscription Plans: WhatsApp has started releasing its premium subscription plan. Premium users will be able to make video calls with more members. You can use WhatsApp on more than 4 devices simultaneously and you can also add your website link. The premium plans available for both Android and iOS users are currently out for business users. Apart from business, other users will not be able to use the premium plan.Also Read - Using WhatsApp? Telegram Founder Has THIS Warning For You

Users can add website link to the app

Users running a business from WhatsApp will be able to add their website link to the app. By clicking on the link, the customer will directly reach the website. As soon as the name of the website is written in the search option, the website will start showing to the customer. Also Read - WhatsApp Feature: Book Your Hyderabad Metro Tickets Via WhatsApp. Step by Step Guide Here

10 devices can be connected

Users can currently connect to WhatsApp on 4 devices simultaneously. Premium members will get the facility to connect 10 devices simultaneously. The third feature has been added to video calling. At present, 32 people can be connected in a video call on WhatsApp. Now more members can be added to it. Also Read - WhatsApp Latest Update: No More Screenshots? Users May Not Be Able To Take Snaps Of THIS Message Any More | Deets Here

How much will the subscription plan cost?

WhatsApp has not yet released the price of subscription plans for business users. Also, the subscription plan of the normal user was also not removed. In such a situation, it will be interesting to see how much the subscription plan of WhatsApp will cost.

WhatsApp group will now have 1024 members

According to reports, now permission can be given to add 1024 members instead of 512 in a WhatsApp group. The limit for group members was increased from 256 to 512 in the beginning of 2022. However, WhatsApp has not yet made an official announcement about increasing the number of group members.