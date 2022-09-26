New Delhi: Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday announced that WhatsApp is rolling out Call Links to make it easier to start and join a call in just one tap. “We’ve also started testing secured and encrypted group video calls for up to 32 people on WhatsApp,” Zuckerberg posted. Group calling on WhatsApp until now allowed up to eight participants to video call with each other. Users can tap the ‘Call Links’ option within the Calls Tab and create a link for an audio or video call and share it easily with family and friends.Also Read - WhatsApp Testing New Features; Companion Mode For Android Tablets, Do Not Disturb Feature for THESE Users

People will need the latest version of the app to use Call Links as the rollout begins this week. Reports surfaced in April that in a bid to make group calling better, Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp will soon support up to 32 participants in group voice calls. The update includes a redesigned interface with a social audio layout, speaker highlight, and waveforms. Also Read - Now Book an Uber Cab Via WhatsApp. A Step-by-Step Guide Here

SOME MORE POINTS TO KNOW FOR THIS STORY ON WHATSAPP GROUP CALLS: