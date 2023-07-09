Home

Technology

WhatsApp Rolling Out Sticker Suggestion Feature On iOS Beta

WhatsApp Rolling Out Sticker Suggestion Feature On iOS Beta

The new WhatsApp feature will also help to save the users' time.

The sticker suggestion feature is currently available to some beta testers that install the latest update of WhatsApp beta for iOS, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said. (Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new sticker suggestion feature on iOS beta. Beta users will see a new sticker tray above the keyboard in WhatsApp, reports WABetaInfo. The tray shows all the stickers related to the emoji entered in the chat bar. Given that the number of installed stickers keeps growing over time, the new sticker suggestion feature will likely be helpful for users.

Trending Now

It sometimes might be complicated to search for a particular sticker from a large collection. The new feature will also help to save the users’ time. The sticker suggestion feature is currently available to some beta testers that install the latest update of WhatsApp beta for iOS, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

You may like to read

Meanwhile, the messaging platform was widely rolling out a redesigned sticker and GIF picker on iOS. The official changelog of the application mentioned that an updated sticker tray with improved navigation is now available on the platform.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES