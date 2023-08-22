Home

WhatsApp Rolls Out Message Edit Feature To Edit Photo-Video Captions

According to reports, through this feature, users will be able to edit the text written with any photo or video within 15 minutes of sending it.

WhatsApp is offering this feature in the 23.17.1.70 update. (Image: pixabay.com)

WhatsApp Message Edit Feature: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has rolled out the ‘caption editing’ feature. Through this, users will now be able to edit captions written with media files i.e. photos, videos, GIFs, and documents.

According to the reports of Wabetainfo.com, through this feature, users will be able to edit the text written with any photo or video within 15 minutes of sending it. This feature is currently in the developing phase and is limited to a few beta testers only. But soon all users will be able to use this feature in WhatsApp. The company recently gave users the option to edit the messages sent in chat.

How To Use Caption Editing Feature

WhatsApp is offering this feature in the 23.17.1.70 update. For this you have to update the latest version.

After this you have to send any media file with caption in any chat.

After sending the media file, if you feel that there has been a mistake, then you have to edit it within 15 minutes.

To edit you have to tap and hold on that message

After this, the option of edit will appear in the drop menu.

Here you will be able to write or edit the caption once again.

Support For AI Stickers

Recently, Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp added support for AI stickers on its app. This is the first feature on WhatsApp that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI). According to the reports, the latest feature to create the AI stickers has been rolled out only for selected users in the WhatsApp beta (for the Android 2.23.17.14 update).

WABetaInfo, a feature tracker, has stated that the feature is currently made available to a limited number of testers. Just like all other stickers, the AI-generated stickers’ feature is placed in the stickers tab.

Sharing HD Images On WhatsApp

WhatsApp has also rolled out the HD image-sharing feature. With the help of this feature, users will be able to share HD images up to 4160×2080 pixel resolution. Mark Zuckerberg gave information about it through other social media platforms including Facebook.

Image Sharing Option In Standard Quality With HD

With the rollout of the HD image-sharing feature, WhatsApp users can now share photos in both HD and standard quality (SD) quality. The option to share the image in HD quality appears right next to the crop icon. When sharing an image by choosing the HD option, an ‘HD’ watermark appears just below the image.

Along with this, when you touch the option to share HD images, then the option to share images in standard quality also appears, in which you can share images up to 1600X800 pixel resolution.

