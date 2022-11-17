WhatsApp Rolls Out New Feature for Group Chats. Deets Inside

The new feature will also be released on WhatsApp beta for Android soon. The messaging platform started to work on this new feature for WhatsApp Desktop beta in October.

WhatsApp Latest Update

New Delhi: Meta-owned messgaing platform WhatsApp has now rolled out a new feature for some beta testers that allows users to see profile photos within group chats on a desktop. After removing the ability to send and open view once images and videos for added privacy, WhatsApp is now releasing a new feature that lets some beta testers view profile photos within group chats on Desktop beta.

This feature will help users to identify group members for which they don’t have the phone number or when they have the same name, reports WABetaInfo.

If a group member does not set up a profile photo or if it is hidden due to privacy restrictions, the default profile icon appears and it is highlighted using the same colour as the contact name.

The company plans to introduce the feature on desktop and iOS beta to help group members recognise other people in their groups better, the report said.