WhatsApp on Monday added a new feature to the app that allows users to join a group video or voice call after it has started and was missed initially. This will help users join a group call even if they initially miss a call when their phone rings. The update also brings an easy way to let you drop-off and rejoin a group WhatsApp call — as long as the call is still ongoing. The joinable calls feature makes it possible for people to join group calls when they can by simply going to the app's 'Calls' tab. Until now, WhatsApp users did not have any option to join a group call, participants already present in an active call could add members during a voice or video call on the platform.

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement about the new feature in the WhatsApp messenger and wrote, "Launching joinable calls on WhatsApp today. Now if you're added to a group call or if you miss one, you can join in anytime."

Joinable calls reduce the burden of answering a group call as it starts and brings the spontaneity and ease of in-person conversations to group calling on WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned company said in a blog post.