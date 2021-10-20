New Delhi: WhatsApp has integrated its joinable calls feature — which lets users join an ongoing group video — directly into group chats. The latest feature will help the users with the option to join an ongoing group call right from the group chat tab. Users will now see a dedicated button near the group chat icon.Also Read - Facebook Tests New Feature That Allows Users to Cross-Post Their Content on Instagram

"Today we are enhancing the experience of the joinable call through integration to group chats. So, now group calls are contextual to your group chats and you can effortlessly join them right from the chat tab. With group calling growing in popularity, integrating joinable calls gives WhatsApp users a new spontaneous way to connect with their family and friends groups," WhatsApp said in a statement.

How Will It Work?

Step 1: Once a group call is starts, all members can either join in immediately or at their leisure.

Step 2: The latter will see a separate tab within the group chat with a Join button.

Step 3: They can tap it to get into the call.

According to the Facebook-owned messaging app, the call notification will say the name of the group instead of the participants’ names. It should be noted that only people who are part of the respective WhatsApp group can join an ongoing group call.

The new feature would eliminate the need to disconnect and call again if someone has missed the call. Users can join the ongoing whenever they want to join in. WhatsApp has assigned a lighter distinct ringtone. Making it feel as light as sending and receiving a message.