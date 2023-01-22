Home

WhatsApp Rolls Out Simplified Shortcuts For Group Admins Using iPhone | Check Out Latest Features

WhatsApp Feature Update: Group admins using iOS can now avail certain shortcuts on the instant messaging platform.

WhatsApp Latest Update: Good news group admins, WhatsApp will now make your life tab bit easy!In a slew of changes being implemented by Meta owned platform, WhatsApp, another new feature is on the list. The instant messaging platform will now introduce certain shortcuts for all group admins with latest version of the app. But, these new feature is limited to iOS users so far.

According to a report by WeBetaInfo, the latest update has been rolled out keeping in mind the increased limit of 1024 participants in the group.

WhatsApp Group Admins Shortcuts

If you are a group admin and you want to take advantage of these new shortcuts, be sure to update WhatsApp to the latest version in order to use these shortcuts.

WhatsApp is introducing these shortcuts for group admins after installing the latest update of WhatsApp for iOS from the App Store and the TestFlight app for beta testers.

As per the report, WhatsApp now highlights a user’s contact number in the events like when a participant joins or leaves a group.

With the new update, group admins can also tap and hold a contact’s number to quickly make calls on WhatsApp

Other shortcuts added with the latest iOS version of WhtasApp are the ability to copy the phone number and add group participants in the address book.

This feature can save group admins a significant amount of time as they no longer need to navigate through the group info screen to find contact information.

Recently, WhatsApp announced that it is also working on a feature wherein users will be able to share images with their original quality. Earlier, the media shared on WhatsApp used to reduce the pixels and quality of photos being shared.