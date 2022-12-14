WhatsApp Rolls Out Three New Large Animated Emojis for Beta Testing

The new development comes a month after reports suggested that the company is working on 21 new emojis. It could be seen that the new emojis are not visible within the emoji keyboard.

WhatsApp News: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out three new large animated heart emojis for beta testing. According to a report, WhatsApp has implemented the feature with the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.18.8.

The users must note that the instant messaging app is rolling out a new update version 2.23.1.3 through the Google Play Beta Program which will bring three new large animated heart emojis in line with all other types/colours of heart emojis, according to WABetaInfo report.

Notably, the new development comes a month after reports suggested that the company is working on 21 new emojis. It could be seen that the new emojis are not visible within the emoji keyboard.

WhatsApp Working On ‘View Once Text’ Feature

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on bringing the ability to send “view once text” messages to a future update of the app. Previously, the feature was launched with support for photos and videos.

The feature is currently available in WhatsApp’s Android beta version, which lets users send messages that can only be viewed once before disappearing, reports WABetaInfo.

A padlock-style button with the traditional send message logo may one day be available in the app to access the feature, according to the report. With this feature, users will not need to delete the information shared unwillingly, as it will be automatically deleted from the recipient’s phone. As view once images and videos can not be forwarded and copied, similarly it will not be possible to do the same with the view once text messages.