New Delhi: Instant messaging platform WhatsApp on Tuesday announced a new feature for voice messages that will enable the users to listen to your voice message and see if the audio is fine before sharing it. Now, if the user is not satisfied with the message, they can discard it and record a new one before sharing.Also Read - Attention WhatsApp Users: Here’s a Scam That Can Steal Your Money

Making the announcement, the ‘Meta’ owned company said, “now you can preview your voice message on WhatsApp before you send it, perfect for those moments when you want to get your message just right.” The voice message preview feature on the instant messaging app has been released for all platforms, including Android and iOS and will work on both individual and group chats. Also Read - WhatsApp Banned? Here's How You Can Recover Your Suspended Account

However, it is important to note that though the latest update allow the users to hear their message before sending, it does not allow pausing of message recording. The users can not pause the recording of voice message mid way and resume after some time, and have to record the message on one go. Also Read - WhatsApp Update: Disappearing Mode Now Available For New Chats With Time Duration

Voice Message is a popular feature for WhatsApp among user who does not like to type long message. “They bring you closer to friends and family than a text message and unlike a call, give you the freedom to message – and for them to listen – when it’s most convenient,” the company said.

How to use the new feature

Open an individual or group chat.

Touch the microphone and slide it up to lock hands-free recording.

Record the message. Once finished, tap stop.

Tap play to listen to your recorded message.

Tap the trash can to delete the message, or tap send to send it.

Note, users can also tap any part of the recording to play it from that timestamp.