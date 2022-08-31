New Delhi: Now you would be able to take WhatsApp calls from your Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Samsung Galaxy 4 smartwatches. As per reports, WhatsApp is rolling out an Android beta build that adds voice call support to Wear OS 3 smartwatches. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the recently launched Galaxy Watch 5 users can attend WhatsApp voice calls from their wrist, reported NDTV.Also Read - RIL AGM 2022: WhatsApp-JioMart Partnership Announced; Here's Step-by-Step Guide to Order Groceries From Online Store

The feature is reportedly enabled by default on WhatsApp for Android beta versions 2.22.19.11 and 2.22.19.12. WhatsApp’s logo could already display on calls to distinguish them from normal phone calls. Users with WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.19.11 or newer will get incoming call notifications from the app on their Wear OS 3 compatible Galaxy Watch. Also Read - Samsung Launches New Foldable Smartphones In 40 Countries

As per user reports on Reddit, WhatsApp with its latest beta release now brings the ability to receive WhatsApp voice calls on Wear OS 3 smartwatches. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 running on Wear OS 3 are getting the feature, reported NDTV. Also Read - WhatsApp Likely to Bring iMessage-like Profile Photos within Group Chats

As per a report by 9to5Google, WhatsApp for Android beta v2.22.19.12 is bringing the ability to receive WhatsApp voice calls on a connected Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. Though, some Reddit users have confirmed that the functionality is available on Galaxy Watch 4 with WhatsApp for Android beta v2.22.19.11.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 show a different UI for WhatsApp voice calls. As per screenshots shared on Reddit, WhatsApp’s logo is displayed under the contact details on calls originating from the instant messaging platform to differentiate it from normal calls. It is shown with Accept and Decline sliders. The Galaxy Watch 5 paired with the Google Pixel 6 smartphone is reportedly not showing the WhatsApp logo, meaning the UI is the same as regular calls.

The new functionality is currently exclusive to WhatsApp beta users and we may see a public rollout of this in the coming days, as per the report. The feature is expected to undergo changes before the final release.