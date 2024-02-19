WhatsApp Secret Code: Users Can Lock Chats Securely On Web, Here’s How to Use It

Home

WhatsApp Secret Code: The upcoming feature ensures that users who use shared desktop computers or workspaces can still maintain the privacy of their chats.

WhatsApp is working on a secret code feature to secure locked chats for the web client. (Image Source: WhatsApp)

New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp is working on a new feature to improve security for its Web users. The social messaging platform will introduce a secret code that will be private only to the user and help them secure access to their chats in the WhatsApp Web client. This useful tool will improve the security and privacy of their chats, especially if more than one individual shares the laptop or PC. Here’s a preview of the soon-to-be-launched feature, along with some other WhatsApp upgrades.

WhatsApp Secret Code Feature For Locked Chats

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned messaging app will introduce a secret code feature to securely lock the chats on the Web client. WhatsApp will promptly ask the user to enter the secret code to open the list of locked chats, which was previously configured on the mobile device. WhatsApp had begun developing locked chats earlier, and in order to protect user privacy and ensure that their sensitive conversations always remain safe and protected, the best way forward was anticipated using a PIN (code).

The enhancement of user privacy and security is one important benefit of adding a secret code function to WhatsApp Web’s list of closed chats. WhatsApp will strengthen security against unauthorised access to private talks by enforcing a secret code to view the list of locked chats. Furthermore, this functionality makes sure that users may keep their chats private even if they share desktop computers or operate in shared spaces. Private conversations are protected because even if someone physically gains access to the computer or device used for WhatsApp Web, they will not be able to read the encrypted chats without the secret code.

WhatsApp Chat Lock Feature on Android, iOS

WhatsApp introduced the Chat Lock feature for Android and iOS on May 15, 2023. The feature allows users to set custom passwords or use biometric authentication to secure their private chats. The locked chats are moved to a folder named “Locked Chats” that appears at the top of the list of chats in the messenger for easy access. The feature also hides private chats in the folder, and no notifications from these chats will show the sender’s name or the message preview. The significance of this feature is that it enhances privacy and security in the user’s conversations, providing an additional layer of protection for their most private communications. The feature is not a security update but a privacy feature that targets smartphone users who may share their device with others or worry that they might get personal messages when someone else is holding or using their smartphone.

How To Use Chat Lock Feature on WhatsApp

To enable the Chat Lock feature on WhatsApp (Android/iOS), you can follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp and go to the specific chat that you want to lock. Visit the profile section of the chat. Scroll down and tap on the Chat Lock option to enable it. Lock the chat using your phone’s registered fingerprint or biometric .

Once the feature is enabled, the chat will be hidden in its own folder, and its contents will be concealed in notifications, providing an additional layer of privacy and security to the conversation.

