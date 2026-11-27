WhatsApp users beware: Hackers could access sensitive data through 5 flaws across Android, iPhone, Windows and Mac users

CERT-In has issued a high-severity warning about five security flaws in WhatsApp that could put users' personal information and devices at risk. The vulnerabilities affect Android, iOS, Windows and Mac users.

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(AI/File)

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a high-severity warning for WhatsApp users after identifying five security flaws in the messaging platform. These vulnerabilities could put users’ personal information and devices at risk if hackers manage to exploit them. The warning applies to different versions of WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business on Android and iOS, as well as the desktop versions for Windows and Mac.

In its advisory issued on November 26, CERT-In said attackers could take advantage of these weaknesses by sending specially designed messages, attachments or links to users. Depending on the vulnerability, this could allow them to access sensitive information, change or delete stored data, or bypass certain security protections.

The government agency has advised individuals and organisations to install the latest available WhatsApp updates to protect their devices.

The warning comes just days after the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which works under the Union Home Ministry, cautioned users against leaving their WhatsApp Web accounts logged in on public or shared computers.

WhatsApp security warning: What are the five vulnerabilities?

1. CVE-2026-102769: Fake order details message

This flaw affects WhatsApp for Android. A hacker could send a specially created ‘order details’ message through an unofficial WhatsApp client. If the recipient taps on the message, it could trigger an SQL injection issue. This may lead to the deletion of WhatsApp files stored on the phone.

In certain situations, if the user is online when the message arrives, an attacker could also obtain limited information about the chat database by studying the timing of delivery receipts after causing the app to crash.WhatsApp has said it has not found evidence that this vulnerability has been exploited.

2. CVE-2026-44908: Weakness in certificate verification

The second flaw is related to the system WhatsApp uses to verify its connection with Meta AI’s secure computing infrastructure. An attacker positioned within Meta’s infrastructure could potentially misuse the weakness to bypass a hardware-based security check. However, WhatsApp said its records showed that the required security checks had not been bypassed and there was no evidence of exploitation.

3. CVE-2026-23871: Risk from advertisement reply links

This vulnerability affects WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business on Android. A specially designed reply to a ‘Click to WhatsApp’ advertisement could make the app load media from an external address controlled by an attacker. This could expose the user’s IP address.

WhatsApp said the vulnerability may have been used along with certain spam messages.

4. CVE-2026-23866: Malicious links through Instagram Reels responses

This flaw affects WhatsApp on Android and iOS. A specially created AI-generated response related to an Instagram Reel could cause the recipient’s device to process content from a link controlled by an attacker. The link could contain harmful content or trigger certain actions on the device.

WhatsApp has not found evidence that this vulnerability was exploited.

5. CVE-2026-23863: Dangerous attachments on Windows

The fifth vulnerability affects WhatsApp for Windows. A hacker could create an attachment that appears to be a normal document or file but actually runs as a programme when opened. This could trick users into opening a harmful file without realising its actual nature.

WhatsApp has also said it has not found evidence of this flaw being exploited.

Which WhatsApp versions are affected?

The CERT-In advisory covers several versions of WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business. Users should check whether their apps have been updated to the versions that contain the security fixes.

Platform Recommended fixed version WhatsApp for Android 2.26.35.74 or later WhatsApp Business for Android 2.26.23.70 or later WhatsApp for iOS 2.26.24.72 or later WhatsApp Business for iOS 2.26.23.72 or later WhatsApp for Mac 2.26.23.72 or later WhatsApp for Windows 2.3000.1032164386.258709 or later

These are the versions listed in WhatsApp’s security advisories. Users should install the latest update available for their device.

I4C warns WhatsApp Web users about account security

The CERT-In warning comes shortly after another cybersecurity alert issued by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C).

In its November advisory, I4C warned that cybercriminals could misuse WhatsApp Web accounts if users leave them logged in on office computers, public systems or shared devices.

The agency pointed out that simply closing a browser tab or window does not log a user out of WhatsApp Web. If someone else gets access to an active session, they could read private conversations, view contact lists and group chats, and send messages while pretending to be the account holder.

Such access could also be misused for online fraud, phishing and other scams.