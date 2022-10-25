New Delhi: After several hours of disruption that impacted millions of people worldwide, Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is finally back and running but with glitches as partial restoration has begun. Users across countries thronged to Twitter to report the major outage as they faced problems in sending, receiving and calling through the application.Also Read - WhatsApp Down Globally, Meta Promises Quick Restoration

Within an hour of the global outage, Meta Company Spokesperson said, “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible.” Also Read - WhatsApp Down? Several Users Unable To Send/Receive Messages

According to Down Detector, over 85 per cent of people reported problems while messaging, 11 per cent while using the app, and 3 per cent while using the website. Also Read - WhatsApp Down: Instant Messaging App Suffers Longest Outage Globally, Twitter Flooded With Hilarious Memes

In India, the affected cities include Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Lucknow, but users from the US, Germany, South Africa, Bahrain, Bangladesh and several other countries also complained on the platform that the service is currently creating a disturbance and not working smoothly.

Users in India also faced trouble while sending images and videos. People took to Twitter to report their problems with Facebook family apps, including posting memes and GIFs. Early this month, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger went down for millions of users, including in India, as they were unable to send or receive messages on social media platforms.