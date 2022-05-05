WhatsApp Feature: Meta-owned WhatsApp will start rolling out ‘WhatsApp Reactions’ from today. The feature will enable the users to WhatsApp Reactions. According to the instant messaging platform, in the initial stage, there will be six – like, love, laugh, surprise, sad, and thanks – though in the future all emojis will be available, testing has tipped.Also Read - Facebook Parent Meta To Slow Hiring In Cost-Cutting Push As Growth Stalls

CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement via an Instagram story. To recall, he had last month teased the feature as coming soon in the company’s big reveal about WhatsApp Communities. As we mentioned, there will initially only be six WhatsApp Reactions, something Zuckerberg also highlighted in his story

Earlier, WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo said in its blog post that while the company is working on a feature to react with emoji on messages, the app is also developing a feature that allows users to give quick reactions on status.

At present, users text after seeing someone’s status update, but now the experience of users is about to change. WABetaInfo has also shared a screenshot in its report, in which 8 new emoji can be seen for the reaction. This will include emojis like Smiling face with heart eyes, Tear face with joy, crying face, folded hands, clapping hands, party popper.