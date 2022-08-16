WhatsApp Features Latest Update: Sometimes in our spare time, we all love to browse our social media feeds and stories to catch up with friends and followers. However, some of us want to remain undercover and still want to keep an eye on everything without coming to others’ notice. While some instant messaging apps like WhatsApp allow us to read the messages without the blue tick but users still can’t hide or turn off the view receipt for the Status. In this case, you can view someone’s WhatsApp Status updates without coming into the viewers list. You must know that this trick works for both Android and iOS users.Also Read - WhatsApp Latest Feature Might Allow Users To Set Creative Avatars As Profile Photo

Here’s how to view someone’s WhatsApp status secretly

The Android and iOS users can view the WhatsApp Status of their contacts without letting them know by disabling read receipts or viewing it offline. They also can check the hidden WhatsApp Status folder directly on their phone to avoid viewing the Status directly.

Here’s how to disable read receipts on WhatsApp:

Open WhatsApp on your Android or iOS device.

Open the menu by tapping on the dot menu in the top right corner.

Tap on Settings and open Accounts.

Select Privacy and disable read receipts.

Here’s how to view WhatsApp Status through phone’s file manager