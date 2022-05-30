WhatApp Update: The Meta-owned messaging App, WhatsApp, has created a space for itself in the technological market and is today one of the most popular Apps with over two billion user base. The company, over the years, has introduced several features to help users to connect and communicate more efficiently. From introducing GIFs to creating animated stickers, WhatsApp has ample features that enable users to express their views creatively.Also Read - WhatsApp Improving Reactions Feature in New Update

Recently, WhatsApp released a sticker pack to celebrate the launch of Season 4 Volume 1 of the famed Netflix series. So, the ‘Stranger Things’ fans brace yourself, below we have mentioned a step-by-step guide of how you can download Stranger Things sticker pack in the app for Android and iOS. Also Read - Twitter Starts Rolling Out 'Circle' to More Users. How Does The New Feature Work?

Step 1: Go to WhatsApp and open any chat window. Also Read - Instagram Launches New '1 Minute Music' Tracks For Reels in India

Step 2: Click the sticker option that appears in the message bar in the bottom right corner of the window.

Step 3: Tap the sticker icon at the bottom and then tap the ‘Plus’ icon on top of the sticker bar.

Step 4: Tap the Stranger Things sticker pack

Step 5: Tap the download button.

WhatsApp has also enables users to turn their own images (One in the gallery) into stickers. But these are some caveats to using this feature. However, it is important to note that the WhatsApp’s Sticker Maker feature is not available in its Android and iOS-based apps.

This feature is available only in WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp’s Desktop-based app.

Apart from this, WhatsApp users cannot use its sticker maker feature to turn their images into animated stickers. This means that, while they can experiment with their images creatively, there is no way to add animation into these stickers.

For the convenience of our readers, below, we have mentioned a step-by-step guide through which turn your image into a sticker on WhatsApp Web or WhatsApp for Desktop.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp Web or WhatsApp for Desktop on your PC.

Step 2: Open the chat wherein you want to share the sticker.

Step 3: Click on the Paperclip icon on the bottom left corner of the window.

Step 4: Click on the Sticker option that appears right on top of the Photos and Videos option.

Step 5: Select the photo that you want to turn into a sticker.

Step 6: Once you do that, a new window with all the editing tools will open up. Make all the changes to the image.

Step 7: Write a message at the bottom and hit the Send button.