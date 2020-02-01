New Delhi: WhatsApp, one of the most-downloaded apps of the decade, has officially discontinued services for older versions of Android and iPhone devices on Saturday. The Facebook-owned messaging platform announced the move in order to protect the security of its millions of users.

“On iOS 8, you can no longer create new accounts or reverify existing accounts,” read the latest update.

As a result, smartphones with Android 2.3.7 and older, and iPhones with versions older than iOS9 will not be able to use WhatsApp henceforth.

“For the best experience, we recommend you use the latest version of iOS available for your phone,” instant messaging app said.

“We don’t explicitly restrict the use of jailbroken or unlocked devices. However, because these modifications might affect the functionality of your device, we can’t provide support for devices using modified versions of the iPhone’s operating system,” it added.

It must be noted that users with outdated phones will also no longer be able to create new accounts, nor reverify existing accounts. The company had already warned its users about the changes earlier in 2017.