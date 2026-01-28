Home

Technology

WhatsApp rolls out advanced Strict Account settings: Step-by-step guide to activate the lockdown style protection

WhatsApp rolls out advanced ‘Strict Account settings’: Step-by-step guide to activate the lockdown style protection

WhatsApp has launched Strict Account Settings, a lockdown-style privacy feature that strengthens security, blocks unknown contacts, and protects users from scams, spam and targeted cyber threats.

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has launched a new security feature called ‘Strict Account Settings’, which essentially serves as a ‘lockdown mode’ across the app for your account. When enabled, this security feature locks down your account and uses WhatsApp’s default privacy settings to protect you from potential online threats and unnecessary intrusions.

WhatsApp’s announcement about the launch of this feature said that it’s effective “beyond” WhatsApp’s existing security features. The rollout for Strict Account Settings has already started and will be available to users worldwide over the coming weeks.

Also known as WhatsApp’s lockdown mode, here’s what you need to know about Strict Account Settings:

Strict Account Settings gives you full control over your privacy

With this feature enabled, the platform will automatically lock your WhatsApp account and activate the highest privacy settings. Meaning, you won’t be able to receive media and attachments from unknown contacts, answer calls from strangers, preview links from unknown senders, be added to groups by someone you don’t know and have some of your WhatsApp information hidden from them.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

It’s ideal for journalists, business owners and activists

WhatsApp mentioned in its announcement post that Strict Account Settings feature will be ideal for those who use the platform “professionally” and need greater security against potential cyberattacks from hackers.

In other words, the feature comes in handy if you’re someone who receives threats or harassment over the messaging app or is at a larger risk due to the nature of your profession. This includes journalists, activists, business owners and public figures, who often have their phone numbers accessible online.

Activating WhatsApp’s lockdown mode

To enable this new security feature on your account, follow these steps:

Head over to WhatsApp on your primary device > Settings > Privacy > Advanced > Toggle on Strict Account Settings.

WhatsApp clarified that you won’t be able to enable or disable this feature from WhatsApp Web or the desktop app. You’ll need to do this on your mobile device where you use WhatsApp the most.

Strict Account Settings is another feather in WhatsApp’s privacy cap

WhatsApp first launched back in 2009 and has come a long way when it comes to enhancing user privacy on the app. Some of these features include two-step verification, encrypted backups and a feature that lets you display your contact-based identity.

The platform also disabled the ability to track users’ unique device identifiers starting from earlier this year. Strict Account Settings is just another feature that lets you have more control over your privacy on the platform.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.