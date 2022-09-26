Facebook Update: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly testing on new features for Android users. The first feature is companion mode support for Android tablets and the other is Do not disturb API for missed calls on the Google-owned operating system.Also Read - Now Book an Uber Cab Via WhatsApp. A Step-by-Step Guide Here

According to a report by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.21.6 is rolling out to some beta testers. This update would bring Companion Mode for Android tablets and it is releasing a particular version of the companion mode to let people link their WhatsApp account to the tablet.

Companion Mode:

The companion mode will enable the users to include or add a secondary device as a companion for their primary phone with WhatsApp on it and access the same instant messaging account on different smartphones or tablets.

Do Not Disturb API:

The Do Not Disturb API will now tell the user that their missed call notification was turned off due to the Do Not Disturb mode.

Here are some of the important details (Companion Mode):

It is important to note a user can use the same account on up to four multiple devices including a tablet.

In order to link a WhatsApp account to an Android tablet, users can open WhatsApp Settings> Linked Devices and scan the QR Code.

The feature tracker spotted the WhatsApp feature earlier this year.

It allows multiple users to access the same account on different Android handsets.

Users will not have to log out of one phone to use WhatsApp on another phone.

The report also said that switching to WhatsApp’s Companion Mode will erase locally stored messages and data.

Here are some of the important details (Do not Disturb API):