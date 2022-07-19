WhatsApp Tips And Tricks: Are you fed up of WhatsApp and want to take a break from the messaging app? Before doing that, you must know that WhatsApp one of the most popular messaging apps in India and the world. The messaging app claims that billions of messages are exchanged on a daily basis. Many times, you might feel not to use WhatsApp for messaging and want to stop receiving messages also. However, the main problem with the app is that you can’t just silence your messages or get rid of WhatsApp without uninstalling it.Also Read - American Woman With Expired Visa Stages Assault, Abuse To Blackmail Parents Back In USA: Delhi Police

If your mobile data or Wi-Fi is on, you will continue to receive messages on WhatsApp. It doesn't matter if you turn off background data or keep WhatsApp closed, you will still receive notifications. Moreover, there won't be any change in turning off the blue tick for your messages as the app will not stop sending you messages and disabling this feature means the sender won't be able to know whether you have read messages or not.

Here’s how to disable WhatsApp without uninstalling the messaging app

Long press on the WhatsApp app and tap on “App info” icon.

You will now see a ”Force Stop” option on the top.

You just need to tap on it and that’s it.

Close the WhatsApp app in the background.

Once this is done, you will stop receiving messages on this app anymore.

However, you must keep in mind that the moment you open WhatsApp, it will start working again and you will then get messages. If you want to disable the app, then keep it closed in the background and use the "Force Stop" option to not receive messages.