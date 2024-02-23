Home

WhatsApp users will soon have the ability to manage the quality of the photos and videos they post, ensuring that crucial and quality data is retained.

New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp is one of the most popular social messaging platforms, with over 3 billion active users as of 2024. The messaging platform is currently developing a new feature to allow its users to share media, including videos and images, at a higher quality at the cost of greater storage consumption. However, if users want to send an image or video in original quality, they are still required to upload the same in document format. Here is more information on the soon-to-be launched update, along with other WhatsApp news.

WhatsApp Media Quality Feature

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.5.6: what’s new? WhatsApp is working on a feature to manage media upload quality, and it will be available in a future update!https://t.co/3qbORwUxQ2 pic.twitter.com/oSMWSxfZsw — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) February 22, 2024

According to a report by WABetainfo, WhatsApp is introducing a feature to manage media upload quality in the beta client of the app available in Android version 2.24.5.6. Users will have the ability to manage the quality of the photos and videos they post, guaranteeing that crucial information is kept. It is likely that WhatsApp is investigating new features that would enable users to share media in high resolution by default, eliminating the need to manually change the settings for every picture or video. This feature is currently under development and will be available in a future update.

Saving High Quality Memories on WhatsApp

With the upcoming feature, users will not have to manually change the settings for every media upload, which will be a useful improvement for their experience. Users will be assured that their photos and videos are consistently shared in high definition, retaining clarity and significant details, thanks to this new feature. This method also offers a added convenience for users when this functionality is offered in the future, allowing them to concentrate on their interactions instead of constantly tweaking their WhatsApp settings.

WhatsApp New Lottie Stickers

A report by WABetaInfo reveals that WhatsApp is introducing a new feature in its beta version for Android 2.24.5.10 called Lottie stickers. These stickers are animated emojis created using the Lottie framework, which allows designers to create high-quality animations that maintain their quality even when proportions are adjusted. This feature aims to enhance user expression and communication by introducing dynamic and engaging forms of emoji interaction. Although support for animated emojis is still under development, WhatsApp is working on implementing Lottie support for stickers in a future update.

