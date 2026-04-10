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WhatsApp to get major upgrade soon! Now hide your phone number and get a username on the app

WhatsApp to get major upgrade soon! Now hide your phone number and get a username on the app

WhatsApp new feature: The 'usernames' feature allows you to access the application without allowing others to see your contact number. Scroll down to read details.

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WhatsApp new feature: WhatsApp has begun to launch a new feature that can possibly change the way users connect on the platform. The application is now testing a system which is based on usernames and will allow the people to chat without the usage of their phone numbers. At present, the feature is available to just a few beta users on iPhone, as reported by WABetaInfo. The feature is further expected to have a grand global expansion.

New username feature of WhatsApp

WhatsApp works with phone numbers on a traditional basis. However, this new update may help users get unique usernames. The usernames will be acting as identifiers for the same, which will allow the users to message, call, or join the groups without having to reveal their personal contact information like number and other details.

Who has access to WhatsApp’s new username feature?

The users who have access to the new feature can check it through Settings. Later, they need to select ‘Profile’, where a new section of ‘Username’ shows up.

“WhatsApp has defined a clear set of rules when users will have to choose a username. Usernames cannot start with “www.” as this could cause users to believe they are interacting with an official website. For the same reason, usernames also cannot end with a domain (like .com or .net). Usernames must always include at least one letter, so this prevents usernames containing only of numbers or symbols. Additionally, only certain characters are allowed, such as lowercase letters (a–z), numbers (0–9), periods, and underscores. Users must use between 3-35 characters for their username,” as reported by WABetaInfo.

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Focus on the app’s privacy

The main aim of the application’s new feature is to improve safety and provide user privacy. This is because the usernames allow people to connect more safely without having to share their sensitive information, including phone numbers. This user is quite helpful for the creators, businesses, and community groups for interacting with multiple people without having to share contact numbers.

How to create new usernames on WhatsApp?

The application has set some clear guidelines for selecting the usernames. The names can’t start with ‘www.’ Alongside, the usernames can’t end with ‘.com’ or ‘.net’ like domain extensions. In addition, the characters which are allowed must remain between 3 and 35 and can include lowercase letters, numbers, periods and underscores.

Limited rollout of the feature

The new feature is still in the initial phase of testing and is only available to some beta users. Its objective is the improvement of safety and user experience.

The new feature implies that once the feature becomes available for the users, the platform may possibly become more like other social media platforms, where the username acts as the main identity.

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