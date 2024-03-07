Home

WhatsApp To Introduce New Emojis, Revamped Status Bar Soon; Check Complete Details Here

The revamped layout would provide users with a more intuitive approach to sharing various content as a status update, while new emojis will enhance the way users communicate with one other.

WhatsApp will launch new updates, including a revamped Status Bar and new emojis for users.

New Delhi: Popular messaging platform, WhatsApp, is working on new updates to introduce features such as support for new emojis as well as a revamped status bar. The Meta-owned social media platform has recorded over 3 billion active users in 2024, and the upcoming features are good news for all its users. Currently, the feature is available to some beta users and will be gradually rolled out to other users sometime in the future.

Learn more about the upcoming WhatsApp updates, and how they will benefit users here.

WhatsApp Introduces New Emojis

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is introducing support for new emojis from the latest Unicode 15.1 , which are finally visible within the emoji keyboard. Although WhatsApp could handle the Unicode 15.1 emojis in text messages and has previously supported these emojis technically through updates, users were unable to view them on their emoji pickers. But now that the most recent update has been released, all Unicode 15.1 emojis may be viewed and accessed straight from the emoji keyboard, guaranteeing a smooth communication experience.

The new update’s timing is especially noteworthy because iOS 17.4 was just launched, enabling more iOS users to access and receive these emojis. WhatsApp is responding to the fact that more and more iOS users are now able to share Unicode 15.1 emojis by making them easily accessible to all Android beta users as well.

WhatsApp Revamped Status Bar

WABetaInfo stated in a recent report that WhatsApp removed the option that allowed users to access the context menu, which allowed them to choose between uploading text status updates and media. It has been replaced with a completely revamped header that offers two straight shortcuts for publishing status updates. Now that the status update header has been rearranged, the process is improved, and some beta testers can save time by choosing their publishing option directly from the menu instead of having to open a second window. There are now two shortcuts available.

The revamped layout would provide users with a more intuitive approach to sharing various content as a status update. The integration of direct shortcuts for posting status updates not only enhanced the process but also improved user engagement by facilitating quicker and easier sharing of images, videos, GIFs, and text. In addition, by eliminating the need to access a context menu, users can experiment with a more efficient posting experience, offering a more intuitive and organised appearance.

