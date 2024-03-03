Home

Technology

WhatsApp To Introduce Passkey Feature For iPhone Users; Deets Inside

WhatsApp To Introduce Passkey Feature For iPhone Users; Deets Inside

WhatsApp is working on a new passcode feature, which could add another layer of security for iPhone users.

WhatsApp is gearing up to launch a new passcode feature for iPhone users.

New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp has one of the most used messaging apps in the world, recording more than 3 billion active users. The popular social media app, in its latest move, is gearing up to launch a new passcode feature for iPhone (or iOS) users. When the update is rolled out to stable versions, it is expected to enhance security and convenience and act as an added layer of security for iPhone users. Users would have the option to choose between unlocking their device using the traditional 6-digit code or the new passkey feature.

Trending Now

Here are all the details on the upcoming passkey feature on WhatsApp for iOS users.

You may like to read

WhatsApp Passkey Feature for iPhone

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is currently testing a new passkey feature for the iOS platform. Although it has not been released to the general public, certain beta testers have had access to it. Users can set up a passkey for their WhatsApp account with the new feature. Because this feature is optional, users can choose whether or not to enable it based on their preferences. Through the app settings, a passkey can be set up for user convenience, and access can be revoked at any moment. Users can use their device passcode or biometric authentication to log into WhatsApp instead of the 6-digit code once a passkey has been established and saved to the iCloud Keychain. Furthermore, users still have the option to authenticate when they need to log into WhatsApp on a different device when the passkey is not available.

How will Passkey Feature Help iOS Users

It is important to remember that turning on the passkey feature adds an extra layer of authentication, which improves user account security and convenience. This feature expedites the login process by removing the need for a 6-digit number every time users access their accounts, saving them time and effort. Furthermore, it is consistent with contemporary authentication techniques, improving usability and intuitiveness. It is anticipated that turning on the passkey functionality will streamline the login procedure and address unique user requirements and scenarios, expediting the authentication process and improving user satisfaction all around. It is crucial to remember that you should wait for the next update if you experience any problems configuring your passkey. This update might possibly fix this problem.

WhatsApp Cross Platform Messaging

WhatsApp is also actively working on adding the option to disable the chat interoperability service. Article 7 of the EU laws, which emphasises the value of user choice over data sharing and communication preferences, requires this, which makes it significant. Furthermore, WhatsApp is working on a feature that will give users control over which external apps to integrate with the app, giving them the freedom to decide how much of it integrates with other services.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.