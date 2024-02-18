Home

WhatsApp To Introduce Redesigned Status Update Tray; Check Details Here

New Delhi: WhatsApp, one of the most used social messaging platforms with over 5 billion active users, is developing a new redesigned status bar that features a status preview and channel list all in one place for its users. The new redesign improves accessibility for its users, is currently accessible to beta testers of the app, and is expected to roll out soon. Here are more details on the new WhatsApp update.

WhatsApp Update: Redesigned Status Bar

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp users will be able to test out a redesigned status update tray interface in the upcoming version of the app. The tray will be easier to access and more prominent when the tab is opened, even though it stays at the top of the updates tab. Users will not have to open each shared status update individually thanks to the redesigned interface, which allows them to view a thumbnail of the first one.

The user experience will be greatly enhanced by the future UI for the status update tray. The easy thumbnail preview of shared updates was replaced with the profile image in the new horizontal layout for status updates, which caused a lot of users to previously voice unhappiness. Users found their browsing experience less efficient and intuitive as a result of this modification because they had to open each update separately in order to see its content. WhatsApp plans to allay customers’ worries, though, by allowing them to view a huge thumbnail of a status update right in the tray in the future.

The status update tray is currently being redesigned, and the new interface will be included in a forthcoming app update.

WhatsApp Channel: Owner Transfer Update

WhatsApp Beta for Android (version 2.24.4.22) and iOS (version 24.4.10.70) introduces a new option to transfer channel ownership, allowing the current owner to select a new eligible user and initiate the transfer process. Upon acceptance, the new owner gains full administrative rights, including managing settings and information, deleting the channel, and firing other administrators. This update offers users more flexibility and control over their WhatsApp channels.

