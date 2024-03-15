Home

WhatsApp To Launch Improved App Lock Feature: Here’s What’s New

With the upcoming feature, WhatsApp not only aims to give users more freedom to choose security but also strengthen the app from unauthorised access.

WhatsApp is working on a new app lock feature for users.

New Delhi: Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp recently introduced the app lock feature, which is aimed at enhancing security and privacy for its users. The update included multiple authentication methods to protect user data effectively. In a recent beta update, WhatsApp is working on introducing a new, improved version of this feature. While the app lock feature was designed to provide an additional layer of security for WhatsApp users, the new update app lock feature will include users unlocking the app using different authentication methods (such as fingerprint, face, or device passcode) to open WhatsApp.

Here are more details on the newly launched WhatsApp App Lock feature.

WhatsApp App Lock Feature Update

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a feature that will let certain beta testers unlock the app with various authentication techniques, per a WABetaInfo report. When this option is activated, opening WhatsApp will require using a fingerprint, face, or other unique identifier (like the device passcode). Users who chose other methods or whose devices lacked biometric sensors were limited by the fact that this option was previously only available with biometric authentication. With the addition of additional unique identifiers, such as the device passcode, to the authentication options, WhatsApp is now serving a wider range of users with different device capabilities and preferences.

How will the WhatsApp App Lock Feature help?

The new feature is likely to add this extra security layer, which is a significant improvement in user privacy and personal data protection. By providing a variety of authentication options, WhatsApp not only gives users more freedom but also strengthens the security of their accounts from unauthorised access. Moreover, the feature will come in handy, especially for users who have defective or broken biometric sensors on their devices. They could find this functionality especially helpful. WhatsApp, with this update, will ensure that users who experience such problems will be able to safely access their accounts by providing the option to use alternate authentication techniques, such as a device passcode.

WhatsApp Other Recent Updates

Another feature that WhatsApp is working on is mentioning contacts in status updates. Users are notified instantly when they appear in a status update. In a future edition, users will have the ability to directly include specific contacts in their status updates. As a result, their updates will have an easier time attracting notice and holding it.

With the new update, the engagement between users using the status updates will be significantly increased by the mention feature. The feature that allows users to put contacts directly in their updates will enhance their communication with the people who are most important to them. Additionally, WhatsApp can facilitate better communication by ensuring that users are regularly updated on relevant status updates. When users receive notifications when they are mentioned in a status update, they are more likely to engage with the content by responding or taking action.

