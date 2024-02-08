Home

WhatsApp To Launch New AI Support For Users, Username Validation; Check Details Here

WhatsApp is currently developing some exciting new features, such as a new AI support for user queries and username validation. Here are all the details.

WhatsApp testing features with AI, usernames for users. (Image Source: WhatsApp)

New Delhi: WhatsApp, the popular social messaging app owned by Meta and estimated to have more than 2 billion users worldwide, is working on a new feature to respond to support queries with messages generated by AI. This will allow users to receive faster, time-saving responses from customer support, even outside their business hours, as the feature is rolled out to stable versions. Here are all the details on the upcoming WhatsApp AI feature.

WhatsApp New AI Support

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is currently testing a new AI-powered feature to provide users with smart suggestions when seeking customer support within the app. As seen in the image above, (some) “Messages from WhatsApp Support may be generated by AI using a secure technology from Meta,” which would assure that even in a situation where human support is not available, users would receive timely, necessary assistance. One must also keep in mind that while the new AI support will provide prompt help to all user queries, users will still be able to choose if they wish to seek human assistance if they feel that the AI response did not meet their expected resolution. This can be done simply by responding to the message that the AI generated, indicating that more help is required.

WhatsApp AI Support Advantages

The upcoming new feature of WhatsApp AI support will be rather useful for users, as it will allow them to get instant answers to their questions from customer support, even when WhatsApp services are out of regular business hours. Moreover, the new feature will improve the overall efficiency of customer support interactions because AI-powered responses can quickly and accurately address common questions, saving users time. The addition of AI support is another example of WhatsApp’s dedication to continuously improving the user experience and staying at the forefront of technological innovation in the messaging space.

The ability to reply to support inquiries using AI-generated messages is currently in development (in iOS 24.3.10.71) and will be made accessible in a later app version.

WhatsApp Username Validation

The WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.3.10.72 update is developing a new feature that will allow users to create and use unique usernames for identification within the platform. The new feature is designed to enhance user privacy and reduce the reliance on sharing personal phone numbers for communication. Upon entering a desired username, WhatsApp will initiate a validation process to ensure it is unique and meets specific criteria, such as allowing only alphanumeric characters (a-z and 0-9). This feature is expected to be available in a future update of the app and will undergo testing with a select group of beta users before a broader rollout.

