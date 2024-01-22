Home

WhatsApp To Launch Own File-Sharing Feature Soon: Here’s How To Use It

WhatsApp is testing its own file sharing feature with upto 2GB of data transfer limit. Here are all the details on the upcoming update.

New Delhi: Remember around the year 2015, when file-sharing apps were one of the essential tools? SHAREit, Xender, and subsequently Google Files were must-have utility tools to send across huge chunks of data, apps, or any other media. Well, Meta’s WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will enable its users to share files with contacts who are nearby. Here are all the details for the beta version of this feature.

WhatsApp’s New File Sharing Feature

The most recent beta version of WhatsApp on Android (2.24.2.17) includes a feature that allows file transfers via Bluetooth. Unlike the usual techniques of transferring files over chat or using cloud storage, the new feature uses Bluetooth to provide a faster exchange of files up to 2GB in size. The File-Sharing feature will work seamlessly across Android phones and Windows and Chrome OS PCs. Recently, other tech giants such as Google and Samsung improved Nearby Share, their built-in file-sharing feature on Android, and renamed it Quick Share.

How To Use WhatsApp File Sharing Feature

According to WABetaInfo, the File Sharing feature works when both users are in the app’s “People Nearby” area and remain in close proximity for the transfer until its completion. The data of users during the transfer is completely secure with WhatsApp’s default “End-to-end encryption” security. Interestingly, users must shake their phones in order to begin sharing their files. WhatsApp’s encryption also hides and prevents access to the phone numbers from being transferred, keeping those not on the contact list locked out.

This useful update might not interest users who prefer to use Google and Samsung’s recent quick share. However, WhatsApp’s feature would prove to be revolutionary if Meta enabled the feature between iOS and Android, bridging the much-needed gap on its most popular social messaging platform. The feature, however, is yet to be confirmed for release on the stable versions of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Other Updates: Channels

Previously, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed new features for WhatsApp’s one-way broadcasting tool, Channels, by posting a poll on his WhatsApp channel. The messaging platform had released new features for introducing multiple admins, sending audio messages, running polls, and publishing updates from the channels on their WhatsApp status. Here are the details of the last update.

Polls: Channel admins can now directly access their audience’s opinions and preferences by creating Polls within their own Channels. Mark Zuckerberg used this feature to demonstrate how to create a poll about the most popular games during his announcement. Polls allow users to create succinct questions and provide multiple answer options, turning passive viewers into active participants.

Additionally, WhatsApp is bridging the gap between personal connections and Channels with the addition of Share to Status, which allows users to effortlessly share interesting updates from their favourite Channels to their WhatsApp Status, thereby spreading the word to their own network and keeping users informed about subjects that are important to them. Additionally, channel creators benefit from organic growth through recommendations from word-of-mouth. Multiple Admins: The Multiple Admins feature, which allows for up to 16 admins, is another way that WhatsApp Channels is improving group management. By facilitating communication within channels, users can make sure that pertinent information is shared quickly and effectively, which makes it simpler for users to stay up to date on the latest happenings.

According to reports, the most widely used messaging platform WhatsApp had reached 200 million active user base in June 2023, and is expected to reach 3 billion in 2024.

