WhatsApp To Launch Pop-Out Chat Feature For Windows Users; Here’s How It Works

The new update would greatly improve multitasking for users, as they could open multiple chats. The feature is currently available in Windows beta.

WhatsApp is rolling out new pop-chat feature for WhatsApp Windows beta. (Image:Abhijay Singh Rawat/india.com)

New Delhi: WhatsApp is one of the most-used social media apps, with over 3 billion active users in 2024, and it finds use in every domain, from keeping in touch with loved ones, communicating at the workplace, running a business, seeking updates through Channels, and more! The Meta-owned messaging platform is testing an upcoming update that is aimed at providing users with additional tools to navigate through their conversations better, ensuring more efficient communication. The new feature would allow users to detach individual chat windows from the main WhatsApp interface and use them according to convenience.

Check out more details on the upcoming WhatsApp Chat Pop-Out feature here.

WhatsApp Windows: Pop-Out Chat Feature

WhatsApp is working on a new feature called “Pop-out chat,” which will be accessible through the conversation options, according to WABetaInfo. With the help of this feature, users may separate individual chat windows from the main WhatsApp interface and turn them into stand-alone, resizable desktop windows that can be placed wherever. This implies that users will not have to constantly switch between chats within the main app in order to participate in numerous conversations at once.

Advantages of WhatsApp Pop-out Chat Feature

With the upcoming update, users can react to messages from many contacts or groups at the same time and easily multitask by opening multiple chat windows. For customers who need to read multiple chats at once or handle multiple conversations throughout the day, this tool greatly increases productivity and improves collaboration. Additionally, by offering a separate window for each conversation, this feature may further improve communication for users organising group activities or working together on projects. By using this feature, users may communicate more effectively and make sure that crucial messages are not lost or ignored in the midst of other chat threads.

Know All About WhatsApp View Once Feature

The WhatsApp “View Once” feature allows users to send photos and videos that will be automatically deleted after they are viewed by the recipient user. The media cannot be saved, shared, or forwarded, and if not opened within 14 days, it will be automatically deleted. The feature works for both individual and group chats and is protected by end-to-end encryption. To use the feature, you need to update WhatsApp to the latest version, open a chat, add a photo or video, and then tap the “View Once” icon before sending

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.